Korean language classes started at Vocational Training Centre Jehangira

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher visited Government Technical & Vocational Training Centre for Boys (Jehangira) district Swabi on Friday and inaugurated the launching of Korean language classes in the centre. The foreign language course has been initiated with the cooperation of Overseas Employment Corporation.

Besides, the staffers of the vocational training centre and students interested in learning Korean language, a large number of the local elites and general public also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher said that the beneficiaries of the technical education and vocational training centre will get better employment opportunities both in the country and abroad.

In the current era, he said the imparting technical skills is essential for youth beside obtaining degree in contemporary studies as in the current situation honourable employment is available for those equipped with technical education and skills.

He was further of the opinion that in most of the countries, the youth of our country get employment opportunities. However, he said learning the language of those countries is like first step towards taking benefit of those opportunities.

The Special Assistant said that keeping in view this approach they in cooperation with Overseas Employment Corporation have begun Korean language training programme in our vocational institutes to enable skilled manpower to utilize those available opportunities.

He said that people of age 18 years upto 39 years will get three-month language learning training in the vocational training centre, after which they could get employment in Korean market. He said that this language learning course is free of any educational qualification conditionality.

