Korean Language Day observed at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Ambassador Republic of Korea, Mr. Park Kijun visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to attend the celebrations of Hangul Day (Korean Language Day) organized by the King Sejong Institute Islamabad and the Department of Korean Language & Culture here on Wednesday.

Pro-Rector Research & Strategic Initiatives Dr. Zubair Iqbal, Dean Languages Prof. Dr. Jamil Asghar Jami, HoD Korean, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Mr. Park Kijun said that he was surprised to see the performances of the students in the Korean Language and said that NUML is playing a pivotal role in promoting Korean language & culture in Pakistan and the Korean Embassy will further enhance the interactions with NUML in future.

He paid rich tribute to King Sejong who introduced Korean alphabets which led Korea to become a developed state.

Earlier, Pro-Rector R&SI and Dean Languages in their addresses highlighted the role of King Sejong in the development of the Korean language and alphabet.

They thanked the honourable ambassador for visiting NUML and encouraged the students on their performances.

In the end, mobile phones & gifts were distributed among the winners of various competitions.