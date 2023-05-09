UrduPoint.com

Korean Mission Of UN-Habitat For Pakistan Calls On Admin Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Korean Mission of UN-Habitat for Pakistan calls on Admin Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Korean Mission of UN-Habitat for Pakistan met Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman in his office and reviewed the measures taken for the construction and development of the city.

On the occasion, the Korean delegation discussed the provision of street lights in different areas of Karachi, the improvement of slums and infrastructure, said a spokesperson of KMC on Tuesday.

Talking to the delegation, the administrator assured them to provide complete data regarding all these issues and said, "Every kind of assistance will be provided to the Korean Mission." He said, "The construction and development of the city is the topmost priority for which the cooperation of organizations working at the international level is valued." "The quality of life of the residents of these slums will be higher by developing the infrastructure of the city and the means of transportation and the network of roads and parks and recreational areas will be improved." Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said," KMC is fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard and every possible effort is being made to provide better municipal facilities to the citizens.

" He said, "It is also important to keep the street lights on the roads active and bright as this would reduce accidents and crimes and citizens will be able to travel safely on the roads even at night." "In this regard, the technical and other support offered by the Korean Mission will be carefully evaluated and decisions will be taken in the wider interest of the city," he added.

During the meeting, the Korean Mission said, "Karachi is an important city in Pakistan. and is a commercial hub, the basic infrastructure should be developed according to the needs of the city." "After receiving detailed information about the slums, road infrastructure, and street lights in Karachi, full cooperation will be given to the Metropolitan Corporation of Karachi in this area.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman thanked the Korean Mission for UN habitat to Pakistan for their visit to KMC and expressed hope that the series of mutual contacts and cooperation would continue in the future.

