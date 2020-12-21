KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday met with head of Korean Mission Kim Haksung here at Governor's House and discussed the bilateral relations, scope of further cooperation in various fields, investment and other issues of mutual interests.

According to a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail said the exchange of delegations between the two countries was important for further strengthening the bilateral relations.

The governor observed that trade and business activities in Karachi had been steadily increasing, adding that the poverty and unemployment in the country would be eradicated with the increase in investment.

He welcomed the interest of Korean investors in various fields and assured them for all possible assistance and support by the government.

Kim Haksung said that Korea wanted to see Pakistan more stronger and stable, adding that Korean investors wanted to make investment in various sectors of the province, especially in Karachi.