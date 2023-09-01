Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcoming nutritional deficiencies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A Korean delegation led by Prof Dr Jaehan Kim of Chungnam National University, South Korea, visited Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, here on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interest with the SAU's faculty.

The varsity's spokesman informed that the Project Head of the Pak-Korean Nutrition Center Adnan Wadood and the Program Manager KOICA Pakistan were also part of the delegation which visited the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (IFST).

Director IFST Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro gave an overview of the university and then the institute.

Dr. Soomro also informed the delegates regarding the research activities being conducted at the institute with regard to addressing the malnutrition issues in the region.

Prof Kim, who is the Dean College of Human Ecology, discussed the methods of overcoming food and nutritional problems among pregnant women and infants in Sindh.

He said there was a need to develop new approaches related to balancing nutrition intake in the consumption of food which should be rich in nutrients in order to minimize malnutrition among the affected children.

Prof Kim showed his keen interest in working on nutritional education among women and school children in Sindh.

Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano highlighted the current scenario of diet-related acute malnutrition disease and its severe effects on mother and child health.

She spoke on various issues of women in terms of diet-related food intake awareness, poverty, accessibility and affordability problems, and challenges that the society was facing.

Dr Asadullah Mari, Dr Shahzor Gul Khaskheli, Dr Abdul Ghani Dars, and Dr Nida Shaikh also participated in the discussion.

