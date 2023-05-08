UrduPoint.com

Korean Speech Contest Held At NUML

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Korean speech contest held at NUML

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The 14th Korean speech contest was held after four years at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The contest was jointly organized by the Department of Korean Language and Culture Islamabad and the Islamabad King Sejong Institute (IKSI) said a news release.

The speech contest was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan, Suh Sangpyo, Director General NUML, Brig. Syed Nadir Ali, Director, Islamabad King Sejong Institute, Dr. Atif Faraz, Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture Ahtisham Hussain, representatives from different Korean companies, the faculty and a large number of students.

After listening to the speeches made by the students, the envoy appreciated the skills of all the students and mentioned that they spoke the Korean language very well.

He acknowledged and appreciated the cooperative ties between NUML and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea while also appreciating the numerous efforts made by NUML in promoting the Korean language in Pakistan.

The ambassador the learning of the Korean language and events like the Korean language contest have played a key role in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.

He shared that he is quite optimistic about the further enhancement of the bilateral ties between both countries.

The Director General NUML, Brig. Syed Nadir Ali wished good luck to all the Korean-speaking Pakistani students and he also mentioned that the skill of speaking the Korean language will help these Pakistani students score rewarding jobs in the Korean companies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National University All From Lucky Cement Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

3 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.