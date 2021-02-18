UrduPoint.com
Korean Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Meets With Pakistani Ambassador, Discusses Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:34 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Jong Kun met with Pakistan Ambassador to Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and had a broad exchange of views on Korea-Pakistan relations and cooperation on multilateral issues.

The two sides agreed to work together to hold a bilateral policy consultation within this year, thereby creating an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, official sources said on Thursday.

The two sides agreed on the need to reinforce bilateral cooperation on multilateral issues, and also agreed to continue to cooperation between the two countries in various areas including the multilateral trade system and peacekeeping operations.

