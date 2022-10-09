(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The Government of the Republic of Korea has pledged additional support, which is in response to the revised funding appeal launched by the United Nations and Pakistan in Geneva on October 4, with all UN member states and humanitarian organizations.

The Korean Government in the initial flood appeal of August had already pledged three hundred thousand dollars, bringing the total support by Korean Government to 2 million dollars, received a press release from Korean Embassy here on Sunday.

On top of the Korean Government's assistance, the Korean Private Sector Companies operating in Pakistan have also contributed upwards of half million Dollars so far. Also on 5th October, a ceremony was held at the Korean Embassy in Islamabad where private sector companies and the Embassy donated 8.9 million rupees directly to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

Bringing the cumulative contributions from the Korean Government and the Private Sector Companies to 2.5 million dollars with more donations expected to ensue soon.