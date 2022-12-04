UrduPoint.com

KORT Begins Construction Of Residential Houses For Flood Affectees In South Punjab, Balochistan And Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 10:30 PM

KORT begins construction of residential houses for flood affectees in South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) Dec 04 (APP):Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) has started construction work of at least one thousand separate residential houses to provide impressive accommodation to homeless flood-affected people in Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh provinces.

Founder chairman of the KORT Ch. Muhammad Akhter (Sitara e Imtiaz), at the first leg of the gigantic rehabilitation plan, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the houses project for homeless flood affectees in Rajanpur district of Southern Punjab.

Executive Director KORT Sardar Sajid Dilawar Khan said this while talking to APP at the KORT Orphans Rehabilitation and Educational Complex on Sunday.

The KORT, it is worthwhile to mention here, is running South Asia's largest Orphans Rehabilitation and Educational Complex at Akhterabad in the outskirt of the lake-side City of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir, housing at least 500 orphans and shelter less children including hundreds of those fallen homeless losing their parents in the deadly earthquake of October 08, 2005 – besides the shelter less kids including the abandoned children of the ages of few hours in the full-furnished complex containing State of the art facilities for the rehabilitation of the innocent homeless humanity.

Elaborating on the 1000-house project for shelter-less flood affectees in three provinces, Sardar Sajid Dilawar Khan continued that each house will be comprising two rooms, kitchen and a bathroom with the cost of at least Rs 4.50 lakh to be gathered as donations from the philanthropists, donors both at home and abroad – most particularly from our Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora community settled in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

To a question, the Director KORT said that entire 1000 houses project will be completed, under phased program within next one year stipulated period as the project was launched with formal ground breaking ceremony performed by the KORT founder chairman in Rajanpur district during his recent visit, he added.

To another question, Sajid Dilawar Khan underlined that the gigantic housing project would be continued till the rehabilitation of maximum number of the shelter-less flood affectees. He added that construction of one thousand houses is the part at first leg of the broad-based rehabilitation project in the flood-hit zones in the three badly devastating flood-hit provinces of the country.

