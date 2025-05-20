Open Menu

KORT Disburses Emergency Relief- 2025 Among War Affectees In Neelam Valley

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KORT disburses Emergency Relief- 2025 among war affectees in Neelam Valley

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) The Mirpur based South Asia's largest rehabilitation and educational Non-governmental Institution, Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) on Tuesday started the distribution of food packages among the families affected by recent unprovoked Indian aggression against various parts the Ceasefire Line ( CFL ) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The founder Chairman KORT Ch. Akhter Kashmir Wala told APP here that hundreds of the Indian firing affected families in Jura area of Neelum Valley, close to this side of the Ceasefire line, were given away the giant packs of relief edibles including flour, rice, cooking oil, pulses, spices and other related items, at the first stage of the relief goods disbursement program of the KORT to facilitate the needy at this crucial stage.

The phased plan, Akhter added, would be continued till complete facilitation of the war affected persons in the areas close to f the CFL in AJK.

The KORT Chairman thanked the donors for their generous support and donations for the war affected persons in the remote and far flung areas located close to this side of the CFL, he added.

APP/ahr/378

