KORT distributes Ramzan food packages among deserving families

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 03 (APP) ::The Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT) has launched a broad-based Ramzan food relief package, distributing edibles among thousands of underprivileged people in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In Mirpur, hundreds of deserving families gathered at KORT Educational Complex at Akhtarbad Jarrikas Mirpur to receive their food packages for the holy month of Ramzan.

City Mayor Usman Ali Khalid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mirpur Yasir Riaz Ch. and others attended the occasion and handed over the food items among the families, said Ch. Akhtar, (Sitara e Imtiaz), Founder/Chairman of KORT in a media message to APP on Monday.

"We are grateful to Allah Almighty for enabling us to serve humanity. Thanks to our generous donors, thousands of more families will receive their ration pack in the coming days," he added.