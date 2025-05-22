Open Menu

KORT Emergency Relief 2025: Edibles Disburses At Keran Area In Neelum Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM

KORT emergency relief 2025: edibles disburses at Keran area in Neelum Valley

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) At the second stage of the the AJK- wide mass program for disbursement of the relief goods including edibles among the recent Indian aggression-hit civilian population in forward areas close to this side of the ceasefire line in Neelam Valley, the Mirpur-AJK based Non-governmental institution Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Thursday distributed food packages among the families affected by recent unprovoked Indian aggression.

"Alhamdulillah, KORT has continued its emergency relief efforts by distributing essential food packages to families affected by the recent Indian attacks along the Ceasefire line(CFL)", Chairman KORT, Ch. Akhter Kashmir Wala said.

"This week, our team reached out to the Indian unprovoked firing-affected community in Keran area, Neelum Valley, ensuring that hundreds of families received much-needed food supplies", he said while talking to APP here .

Akhter underlined that earlier hundreds of the Indian firing affected families in Jura area of Neelum Valley, close to this side of the Ceasefire line, were given away the giant packs of relief edibles including flour, rice, cooking oil, pulses, spices and other related items, at the first stage of the relief goods disbursement Programme of the KORT to facilitate the needy at this crucial stage, a couple of days ago.

The phased welfare plan, Akhter added, would be continued till complete facilitation of the war-affected people in the areas close to this side of the CFL in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The KORT chairman thanked the donors for their generous support and donations for the war afected people in the remote and far flung areas located close to this side of the Ceasefire line, he said.

He further expressed gratitude for all of the generous donors, since their liberal support made a real difference on the ground. "Together, we stand with the Indian unprovoked aggression affected people of AJK in these challenging times," he added.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

20 seconds ago
 Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

12 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

42 minutes ago
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

49 minutes ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

1 hour ago
 Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan