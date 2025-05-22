KORT Emergency Relief 2025: Edibles Disburses At Keran Area In Neelum Valley
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) At the second stage of the the AJK- wide mass program for disbursement of the relief goods including edibles among the recent Indian aggression-hit civilian population in forward areas close to this side of the ceasefire line in Neelam Valley, the Mirpur-AJK based Non-governmental institution Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) Thursday distributed food packages among the families affected by recent unprovoked Indian aggression.
"Alhamdulillah, KORT has continued its emergency relief efforts by distributing essential food packages to families affected by the recent Indian attacks along the Ceasefire line(CFL)", Chairman KORT, Ch. Akhter Kashmir Wala said.
"This week, our team reached out to the Indian unprovoked firing-affected community in Keran area, Neelum Valley, ensuring that hundreds of families received much-needed food supplies", he said while talking to APP here .
Akhter underlined that earlier hundreds of the Indian firing affected families in Jura area of Neelum Valley, close to this side of the Ceasefire line, were given away the giant packs of relief edibles including flour, rice, cooking oil, pulses, spices and other related items, at the first stage of the relief goods disbursement Programme of the KORT to facilitate the needy at this crucial stage, a couple of days ago.
The phased welfare plan, Akhter added, would be continued till complete facilitation of the war-affected people in the areas close to this side of the CFL in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
The KORT chairman thanked the donors for their generous support and donations for the war afected people in the remote and far flung areas located close to this side of the Ceasefire line, he said.
He further expressed gratitude for all of the generous donors, since their liberal support made a real difference on the ground. "Together, we stand with the Indian unprovoked aggression affected people of AJK in these challenging times," he added.
