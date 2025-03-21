Kot Addu Bar Holds Iftar Party For Pakistan Sweet Home Kids
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The District Bar Kot Addu organised an Iftar party for the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes Kot Addu.
The event was attended by the Secretary of the Bar, Mudassir Juglani, along with bar members including Chaudhry Ata-ul-Haq Advocate, Munir Korea Advocate, Mahat Allah Wasaya Advocate, and Chaudhry Waqar-ul-Haq Advocate.
Secretary Bar Mudassir Juglani praised the facilities provided to the children of Sweet Homes by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and stated that Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Kashif Saleem, was playing a vital role in ensuring the children receive quality education.
Addressing the children, he assured them that the District Bar would maintain a consistent connection with the Sweet Homes children on a permanent basis.
Renowned social and political activist Barrister Munir Korea, in his address, expressed his commitment to acquiring land for Sweet Homes from the Punjab government and constructing its own building with the support of donors.
On this occasion, bar members mingled with the children and spent quality time with them.
Chaudhry Ata-ul-Haq, a member of the Supervisory Committee of Pakistan Sweet Homes Kot Addu, stated that they have launched a campaign urging philanthropists of Kot Addu to play their part in transforming Sweet Homes into an exemplary institution and upgrading its facilities.
During the program, the children of Sweet Homes presented recitations of the Quran, Naat, Asma-ul-Husna, and Asma-e-Muhammad, and introduced themselves to the bar members. The children expressed their gratitude to the District Bar Kot Addu for organizing an excellent Iftar.
This event proved to be a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the bonds of love and cooperation between the children of Sweet Homes and the members of the bar.
