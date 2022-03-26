UrduPoint.com

Kot Addu Stadium Yet To Be Provided Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 01:09 PM

Kot Addu stadium yet to be provided facilities

Kot Addu stadium being upgraded with estimated cost of Rs. 36 million was yet to be provided with necessary facilities of walking track, drinking water and lightening, APP learnt Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Kot Addu stadium being upgraded with estimated cost of Rs. 36 million was yet to be provided with necessary facilities of walking track, drinking water and lightening, APP learnt Saturday.

Locals including Jamshed Bukhari, Rahat Qureshi, Zafar Gurmani, Noor Alam Chaudhary among many others belonging to the vicinity told this agency that the stadium was the lone ground-turned recreational park here where people come day and night along with children and women for walk, exercise and sports. They told that even after upgraded with hefty amount, the stadium was still deprived of essential facilities of life.

There are no toilets due to which patients, particularly diabetic and old-aged citizens who were recommended daily walk by their physicians face problems for taking exercise on daily basis.

They said, it is good sign that gym machinery was installed in the ground, but it is working under open sky which doesn't serve its purpose for which it was placed.

Natives demanded the Chief Minister Punjab to provide missing facilities in the stadium in order to attract visitors to adopt healthy lifestyle amid their busy schedule of working.

Related Topics

Sports Chief Minister Punjab Water Kot Addu Jamshed Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pat Cummins praises interim coach Andrew McDonald ..

Pat Cummins praises interim coach Andrew McDonald  

10 minutes ago
 One dies, two hurt as trailer hits with mini coach ..

One dies, two hurt as trailer hits with mini coach

48 seconds ago
 Historic German 'rail bridge' aids war-ravaged Ukr ..

Historic German 'rail bridge' aids war-ravaged Ukraine

49 seconds ago
 Smith ruled out of Australia's limited-overs match ..

Smith ruled out of Australia's limited-overs matches with Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Away from bombs, Ukrainians make new home in Germa ..

Away from bombs, Ukrainians make new home in German town

7 minutes ago
 Hotel, choppers seized as Zambia steps up anti-gra ..

Hotel, choppers seized as Zambia steps up anti-graft drive

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>