Kot Addu To Be Declared New District: Shabir Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Kot Addu to be declared new district: Shabir Qureshi

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi said Kot Addu would be declared new district while Chow Sarwar Shaheed would be its tehsil in near future.

While talking to local journalists here Friday he said he had arranged a detailed meeting with the PM Imran Khan to discuss briefly about the matters of public interest and development projects to be initiated across the region.

He further said that a university campus would also set up in Kot Addu in upcoming days. He said prime minister had assured him of completing all development schemes proposed by him across the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

