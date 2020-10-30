Kot Lakhpat police arrested two POs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Kot Lakhpat police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in looting citizens on ATM.

Superintendent Police Model Town Investigation constituted a special police team which arrested the accused- Azmat alias Bodi and his accomplice Umer Subhani.

The POs managed to escape from the scene after looting cashand cards from citizens on ATM of MCB three months ago.

SSP Investigation Lahore lauded the performance of the raiding team.