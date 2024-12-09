Kot Radha Kishan police recover liquor : Police Spokesman

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), a team of Kot Radha Kishan Police station on Monday arrested 3 outlaws and recovered liquor 544 liters from their possessions.

The police spokesman said, a team led by SHO, Kot Radah Kishan, Muhammed Zulfiqar arrested drug pusher identified as Arshid and recovered liquor 500 liters from his custody.

Meanwhile, the police arrested accused Naveed and Fizan and recovered 44 liters liquor from them.

The crackdown against the drug peddlers had been continued in the district on the directions of DPO, he added.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

