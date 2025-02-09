Kot Wasawa Police Arrest Wanted Criminal In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Kot Wasawa Police Station arrested a wanted criminal in a murder case during EPP checking here Sunday. A case has been registered against the proclaimed offender Qasim under sections 302/311/34 of the IPC.
Police sources said, suspicious persons and vehicles are being tracked through the e-Police Post app. Criminal elements are being arrested across the district using modern technology.
