Kotli Sattian, Kahuta to be made new tourist destinations: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. (r) Saqib Zafar has said that Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Kallar Kahar would be upgraded and made new tourist destinations.

Talking to APP here Sunday, the Commissioner said the officers had been directed to ensure maximum plantation and beautification in Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian areas and complete ongoing development projects within shortest possible time frame which would help attract tourists in these areas.

The Commissioner said that the Punjab government was making efforts to provide basic facilities to the residents of Murree and Kotli Sattian and upgrade their living standards.

He said the district government officers were directed to make all out efforts to complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible.

Saqib Zafar informed that the Punjab government in its efforts to enhance tourism in the province, was trying to develop new tourist resorts in Kotli Sattian, Kallar Kahar and other attractive spots on the pattern of Murree which would help reduce tourists' load in Murree.