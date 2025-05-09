Open Menu

Kotli Sattian Rally Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Kotli Sattian rally expresses solidarity with Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A rally was organized by the Municipal Committee Kotli Sattian on Friday to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, which has been foiling the nefarious designs of India against Pakistan.

The rally, which ended at Amir Hamza Chowk after passing through Milad Chowk, was attended by scholars of all schools of thought, businessmen, civil society and citizens from all walks of life, a DPR news release said.

The participants raised slogans of ‘Pak Army Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Paindabad’.

They also chanted slogans against Indian aggression and targeting innocent civilians, as well as against the Indian government and army.

The participants also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for defending the homeland and thwarting the enemy’s designs.

They said that the morale of the nation was high, which fully backed the Pakistan Army. The Pakistani falcons made the Indian jets bite the dust and “we are proud of our army”.

