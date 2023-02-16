UrduPoint.com

Kotli Varsity Committed To Promote Innovation, Entrepreneurial Culture: VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kotli varsity committed to promote innovation, entrepreneurial culture: VC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) , Feb 16 (APP) ::Vice Chancellor of the University of Kotli Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali Khan said his varsity was committed to promoting innovation and entrepreneurial culture through delivering quality higher studies matching the needs of the hour.

He expressed these words as a chief guest of the certificate distribution ceremony of a Training program titled "Project Development with Python & Android Application Development", held at the University campus Thursday.

The ceremony was hosted by the Directorate of Quality Enhancement Cell of the varsity.

The Vice-Chancellor gave away certificates to the trainees and participants.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali Khan said we were committed to promoting innovation and entrepreneurial culture and were trying to foster an environment that provides students with problem-solving skills and opportunities to learn from technology.

Dr. Rehmat further added that such training initiatives should be continued frequently as they strengthen the skills and creative thinking among the students.

He congratulated Prof. Dr. Ghulam Nabi, Dean Faculty of Computing and Engineering, and Dr. Asif Khan, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell and Department of Software Engineering for organizing a successful training program in a befitting manner.

Other speakers including Dr. Ghulam Nabi and Dr. Khan Asif Khan, highlighted the aims, objectives, contents, and commercial benefits of the training.

Talking about the progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially Amazon & Chat GPT, they emphasized that the future is in AI if we do not make the young generation aware of modern technology, then we will lose our epoch.

Prof. Dr. Sabahat Akram, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, Prof. Dr. Faheem Ghazanfar, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Irshad, Dean Faculty of Basic & Applied Sciences and Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Registrar of the University also attended the program.

