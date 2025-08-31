Open Menu

Kotmomin Grid Station Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Kotmomin grid station inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Kot Momin grid station has been inaugurated here on Sunday.

Ticket Holder PP-73 Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha inaugurated the

grid station.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Haq Nawaz Ranjha,

Muhammad Ali Ranjha, Chaudhry Ansar Gondal Sangrana,

FESCO Division Officers including SE Construction, XEN SS&T,

XEN Kot Momin, SDO Kot Momin, SDOSS&T Bhalwal, PDGSC,

SDOGSC, LSSS&T, PML-N City Body Organization, senior

workers, traders and political representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Sultan Ranjha said the construction

of Kot Momin grid station was a revolutionary step towards resolving

the long-standing problems of people.

After the project, the problem

of low voltage in the area would end, unnecessary load shedding would

be significantly reduced, domestic consumers would benefit from

uninterrupted electricity supply. The electricity supply to industry

and businesses would improve, he add.

It was further stated that this grid station would benefit not only

Kot Momin but also all the surrounding villages and towns.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan