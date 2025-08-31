Kotmomin Grid Station Inaugurated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Kot Momin grid station has been inaugurated here on Sunday.
Ticket Holder PP-73 Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha inaugurated the
grid station.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Haq Nawaz Ranjha,
Muhammad Ali Ranjha, Chaudhry Ansar Gondal Sangrana,
FESCO Division Officers including SE Construction, XEN SS&T,
XEN Kot Momin, SDO Kot Momin, SDOSS&T Bhalwal, PDGSC,
SDOGSC, LSSS&T, PML-N City Body Organization, senior
workers, traders and political representatives.
Speaking on the occasion, Mian Sultan Ranjha said the construction
of Kot Momin grid station was a revolutionary step towards resolving
the long-standing problems of people.
After the project, the problem
of low voltage in the area would end, unnecessary load shedding would
be significantly reduced, domestic consumers would benefit from
uninterrupted electricity supply. The electricity supply to industry
and businesses would improve, he add.
It was further stated that this grid station would benefit not only
Kot Momin but also all the surrounding villages and towns.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf2 minutes ago
-
PEC launches “One Person, One Tree” plantation drive2 minutes ago
-
Four day anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district from Monday2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held2 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police constable martyred, colleague injured in Humak car accident2 minutes ago
-
Kotmomin grid station inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
Fading grandeur: Wazirbagh’s Mughal majesty lost in neglect2 minutes ago
-
Festive preparations for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) illuminate streets, mosques across cities22 minutes ago
-
105 schools remain closed till Sept 632 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held two repeat offenders in PS Shehzad Town jurisdiction32 minutes ago
-
Minister appeals for comprehensive flood strategy to protect farmland & livelihoods42 minutes ago