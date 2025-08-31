Kotmomin grid station inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Kot Momin grid station has been inaugurated here on Sunday.

Ticket Holder PP-73 Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha inaugurated the

grid station.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Haq Nawaz Ranjha,

Muhammad Ali Ranjha, Chaudhry Ansar Gondal Sangrana,

FESCO Division Officers including SE Construction, XEN SS&T,

XEN Kot Momin, SDO Kot Momin, SDOSS&T Bhalwal, PDGSC,

SDOGSC, LSSS&T, PML-N City Body Organization, senior

workers, traders and political representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Sultan Ranjha said the construction

of Kot Momin grid station was a revolutionary step towards resolving

the long-standing problems of people.

After the project, the problem

of low voltage in the area would end, unnecessary load shedding would

be significantly reduced, domestic consumers would benefit from

uninterrupted electricity supply. The electricity supply to industry

and businesses would improve, he add.

It was further stated that this grid station would benefit not only

Kot Momin but also all the surrounding villages and towns.