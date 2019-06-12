Koto HPP Will Generate 40,8MW Electricity
Wed 12th June 2019
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is keen to construct more hydel powers at the feasible sites in the province to overcome the problem of loadshedding
An official of the project informed that the Koto Hydro Power Project (HPP) in Dir Lower would generate 40.
8 MW of power which would assist in meeting power demand of the country and also help in reduction of load shedding.
The project would generate revenue of RS1970 million annually at full operation. The project would overcome power outages in the province.