Koto Hydel power project nearing completion

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government's vision, the provincial administration was making rapid progress in completing affordable and eco-friendly energy projects.

One of the major projects, the Koto Hydel Power Project, located in Lower Dir District, was now in its final stages, said the office of the district administration here on Tuesday.

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 14 billion, the project was set to generate 40.8 megawatts (MW) of electricity, contributing 207 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually to the energy grid.

Once operational, it was expected to bring in an estimated Rs 1.7 billion in annual revenue for the province.

This initiative marks a significant step towards clean and green energy, reinforcing KP’s self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

APP/ari-adi