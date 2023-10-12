Open Menu

Koto Hydropower To Add Its Share In National Grid By April 2024: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Koto Hydropower to add its share in national grid by April 2024: Minister

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Mines, Minerals and Energy, Sarfaraz Ali Shah has said that Koto Hydropower Project would start power supply to the national grid from April 2024.

He said this mini-power project would prove an accomplished mega-power project for the provincial government due to its efficient power addition to the national grid. The minister added that problems of people related to mines and minerals would be addressed on priority.

The minister said this during his daylong visit to Dir Lower district on Thursday. The minister visited Chakdara Minerals and Mines and Asif Minerals and Mines Talaash. He inspected various sections of the sites and expressed satisfaction with their performance.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people associated with minerals and mines and issued directives to the deputy commissioner and DPO to address the same.

Later, the minister visited the under-construction Koto Power Project and inspected various sections of the project.

The project director told the minister that work on the power project was in its last phases and hoped that the project would start power supply to the national grid by April 2024.

The minister said this was a project of high importance for the province that would enhance revenue generation. The minister said soon he would visit Dir Upper and Chitral and check work on ongoing mini-power plants.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Same Chitral Dir Upper Dir April From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

46 seconds ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

44 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

49 minutes ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

55 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

1 hour ago
PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

1 hour ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

2 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

3 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan