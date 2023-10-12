Koto Hydropower to add its share in national grid by April 2024: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Mines, Minerals and Energy, Sarfaraz Ali Shah has said that Koto Hydropower Project would start power supply to the national grid from April 2024.

He said this mini-power project would prove an accomplished mega-power project for the provincial government due to its efficient power addition to the national grid. The minister added that problems of people related to mines and minerals would be addressed on priority.

The minister said this during his daylong visit to Dir Lower district on Thursday. The minister visited Chakdara Minerals and Mines and Asif Minerals and Mines Talaash. He inspected various sections of the sites and expressed satisfaction with their performance.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people associated with minerals and mines and issued directives to the deputy commissioner and DPO to address the same.

Later, the minister visited the under-construction Koto Power Project and inspected various sections of the project.

The project director told the minister that work on the power project was in its last phases and hoped that the project would start power supply to the national grid by April 2024.

The minister said this was a project of high importance for the province that would enhance revenue generation. The minister said soon he would visit Dir Upper and Chitral and check work on ongoing mini-power plants.