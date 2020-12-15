Kotri barrage annual maintenance to be carried out from December 25

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Haji Khan Jamali has informed here on Tuesday that annual inspection and maintenance of Kotri Barrage will be carried out from December 25 to January 21, 2021.

During inspection and maintenance, water flow in all off taking channels of Kotri barrage will remain closed from December 25, 2020 to January 10, 2021, he informed and advised to all concerned including farmers to utilize available water during closure period.