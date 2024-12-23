Open Menu

Kotri Barrage Canals To Remain Close For Maintenance And K-IV Project Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Chief Engineer of Irrigation, Kotri Barrage, Hyderabad has issued a notification informing landowners, farmers and other stakeholders in Jamshoro and Thatta districts that the Kalri Baghar Feeder Upper System will remain closed till January 13, 2025, due to ongoing work on the K-IV project.

Meanwhile, as part of the annual maintenance and repair of the barrage, water flow in the canals linked to Kotri Barrage including Akram Wah (Lined Channel), Old Phuleli (Pinyari), New Phuleli and KB Feeder Upper will also remain suspended from December 25, 2024, to January 10, 2025.

Farmers were advised to plan their irrigation activities accordingly during this period.

