Kotri Barrage canals to remain closed for 17 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage has informed that all the four canals springing from the Kotri Barrage would be temporarily closed for 17 days for annual repair and maintenance works.

He informed KB Feeder canal, Phuleli canal, Pinyari canal and Akram canal would not receive water from the barrage from December 25 to January 10, 2023, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The KB Feeder canal supplies water to Karachi while the rest of the three canals are water and irrigation sources for Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts.