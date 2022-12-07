UrduPoint.com

Kotri Barrage Canals To Remain Closed For 17 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Kotri Barrage canals to remain closed for 17 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage has informed that all the four canals springing from the Kotri Barrage would be temporarily closed for 17 days for annual repair and maintenance works.

He informed KB Feeder canal, Phuleli canal, Pinyari canal and Akram canal would not receive water from the barrage from December 25 to January 10, 2023, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The KB Feeder canal supplies water to Karachi while the rest of the three canals are water and irrigation sources for Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Hyderabad Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Kotri January December All From

Recent Stories

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

3 minutes ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

18 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

55 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.