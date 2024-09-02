Kotri Barrage In Medium Flood
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A medium flood of over 330,000 cusecs is passing through the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river before it ends in the Arabian sea.
According to data shared by an irrigation official here on Sunday, a flow of 337,218 cusecs was recorded upstream and 335,618 cusecs downstream.
He said the water level was expected to either remain constant or increase because water from Manchar lake was also being discharged in the river.
