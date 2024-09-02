Open Menu

Kotri Barrage In Medium Flood

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Kotri barrage in medium flood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A medium flood of over 330,000 cusecs is passing through the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river before it ends in the Arabian sea.

According to data shared by an irrigation official here on Sunday, a flow of 337,218 cusecs was recorded upstream and 335,618 cusecs downstream.

He said the water level was expected to either remain constant or increase because water from Manchar lake was also being discharged in the river.

Related Topics

Flood Water Kotri Sunday From

Recent Stories

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

1 day ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

1 day ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

1 day ago
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan