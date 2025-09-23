Kotri Barrage Remains In Medium Flood
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The deluge level at the Kotri barrage has surged by over 33,000 cusecs in a day but still the barrage remains in medium flood as the upstream Sukkur and Guddu barrages continue to witness a persistent drop in the readings.
According to the statistics provided by the Flood Forecasting Division, the barrage recorded 398,326 cusecs upstream and 371,571 cusecs downstream on Tuesday evening.
More than 26,000 cusecs was being channeled to the barrage's 4 canals including KB Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals. A day ago 364,741 cusecs flood was recorded in Kotri's upstream and 339,486 cusecs downstream.
