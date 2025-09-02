Kotri barrage still in low flood as torrent peak awaited

The discharge of the Indus River at Kotri Barrage in Jamshoro district, which happens to be the last engineering structure before the river meets the sea, has been constantly rising as the authorities await a super flood in the province in the days ahead

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The discharge of the Indus River at Kotri Barrage in Jamshoro district, which happens to be the last engineering structure before the river meets the sea, has been constantly rising as the authorities await a super flood in the province in the days ahead.

The irrigation authorities on Tuesday recorded 273,844 cusecs flow in the barrage's upstream and 244,739 cusecs in the downstream.

The water torrent touched 64.9 Reduced Level (RL) in the upstream and 60.7 RL in the downstream as the irrigation officials declared a low flood level at the barrage.

The barrage was releasing 29,105 cusecs in its 4 canals on Tuesday.This included 14,625 cusecs being discharged in New Fulleli canal, 7,850 cusecs in Old Fulleli, 4,400 cusecs in KB Feeder or Karachi canal and 2,230 cusecs in Akram canal.

The RL at the Manchar lake was recorded at 113.1 and at the Keenjhar lake at 48.8.