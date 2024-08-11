Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Indus river at Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has attained a low level flood as 168,911 cusecs water level was recorded at that last engineering structure on the river on Sunday.

An irrigation official informed that the barrage is expected to attain the level of medium flood in the coming days.

According to him, a medium flood of 424,825 cusecs was recorded in the upstream Guddu barrage on Sunday.

He told that the water level at the Sukkur barrage had also increased to 363,010 cusecs.

The people living in the riverbed areas have started to evacuate their homes.