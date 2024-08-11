Open Menu

Kotri Barrage To Attain Medium Flood In Coming Days

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Indus river at Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has attained a low level flood as 168,911 cusecs water level was recorded at that last engineering structure on the river on Sunday.

An irrigation official informed that the barrage is expected to attain the level of medium flood in the coming days.

According to him, a medium flood of 424,825 cusecs was recorded in the upstream Guddu barrage on Sunday.

He told that the water level at the Sukkur barrage had also increased to 363,010 cusecs.

The people living in the riverbed areas have started to evacuate their homes.

Related Topics

Flood Water Sukkur Jamshoro Kotri Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan