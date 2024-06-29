Kotri Barrage to witness sharp cut in water level as releases curtailed from Sukkur barrage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The water flow at the upstream Kotri Barrage is set to witness a sharp drop as the discharge in the downstream of Sukkur Barrage has been drastically cut to just 18,000 cusecs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The water flow at the upstream Kotri Barrage is set to witness a sharp drop as the discharge in the downstream of Sukkur Barrage has been drastically cut to just 18,000 cusecs.

The spokesman of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Hizbullah Mangrio informed here on Saturday that the farmers were being advised to take precautionary measures due to concerns over potential water shortages at the barrage.

He said that the decrease in the water flow at Kotri Barrage would impact the water level in the Akram and Phuleli canals.

According to him, the drop will occur in the next few days while the reading on Kotri Barrage on Friday was recorded at 80,516 cusecs.

Mangrio said that the farmers had been advised to minimize water usage and to completely stop wasting irrigation water in drains.