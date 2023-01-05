UrduPoint.com

Kotri Residents Protest Against Police Conniving With Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The residents of Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Thursday held a protest blaming the local police for conniving with the drug peddlers who were selling narcotics with impunity in the town

The protest was organized by Kotri Shehri Ittihad (Kotri Citizens Association).

The rally started from the town and ended outside the SSP office where the participants staged a token sit-in.

Yosuf Sarang, Babar Chandio, Irfan Malla and others spoke and pointed out the areas where even children could buy drugs.

They said in violation of the Sindh High Court's order cabins were openly selling Manipuri, adding they claimed that such banned items and drugs were even being sold in the vicinity of educational institutions.

The protesters urged the IG Sindh police to take notice and direct the local police to take action.

