Kotwali police arrest two drug peddlers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two alleged drug pushers from two separate areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Kotwali besides recovering over three kilograms hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Kotwali Police Staiton raided two separate areas including Noor Shah area and Giri Ganj Bazaar and took two alleged drug peddlers into custody.

The police also recovered over three kilograms hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Juma and Zumurd.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects.