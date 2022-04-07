Kotwali Police arrested a gang of thieves

Kotwali Police Station arrested a gang of thieves involved in stealing millions of rupees including foreign currencies from various areas of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Kotwali Police Station arrested a gang of thieves involved in stealing millions of rupees including foreign currencies from various areas of the provincial metropolis.

SSP Operation Haroon Rashid said here on Monday more important revelations are expected from the accused during the interrogation.

He said that the Kotwali Police Station conducted the operation and arrested the group in lock-breaking.

Two accused belonging to Qazi Kalay and Kala Kohi were arrested. The accused had stolen millions of rupees in Pakistani and foreign Currency from a shop in Muslim Mina Bazaar,he said.

Foreign currency worth millions of rupees including Pakistani rupees 1 million was recovered from the possession of the accused. Foreign currency includes the US Dollar and Saudi Riyal.