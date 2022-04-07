UrduPoint.com

Kotwali Police Arrested A Gang Of Thieves

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Kotwali Police arrested a gang of thieves

Kotwali Police Station arrested a gang of thieves involved in stealing millions of rupees including foreign currencies from various areas of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Kotwali Police Station arrested a gang of thieves involved in stealing millions of rupees including foreign currencies from various areas of the provincial metropolis.

SSP Operation Haroon Rashid said here on Monday more important revelations are expected from the accused during the interrogation.

He said that the Kotwali Police Station conducted the operation and arrested the group in lock-breaking.

Two accused belonging to Qazi Kalay and Kala Kohi were arrested. The accused had stolen millions of rupees in Pakistani and foreign Currency from a shop in Muslim Mina Bazaar,he said.

Foreign currency worth millions of rupees including Pakistani rupees 1 million was recovered from the possession of the accused. Foreign currency includes the US Dollar and Saudi Riyal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Police Station Saudi Riyal Rashid Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

44 seconds ago
 Mongolia kicks off forum for economic revival

Mongolia kicks off forum for economic revival

45 seconds ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

49 seconds ago
 DC orders measures against dengue

DC orders measures against dengue

5 minutes ago
 Cambodia calls on local communities to participate ..

Cambodia calls on local communities to participate in wildlife protection

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.