Kotwali police recover hashish in bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Kotwali police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered hashish from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Kotwali took a drug pusher into custody.

The accused was recognized as Munawar.

The police have recovered 1,220 grams hashish from the possession of the accused.

Kotwali police have lodged a case against the suspect.

Further probe was underway.