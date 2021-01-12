UrduPoint.com
Kotwali Police Recover Hashish In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:25 PM

Kotwali police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered hashish from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Kotwali police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered hashish from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Kotwali took a drug pusher into custody.

The accused was recognized as Munawar.

The police have recovered 1,220 grams hashish from the possession of the accused.

Kotwali police have lodged a case against the suspect.

Further probe was underway.

