Kousar Kazmi Urged PTI To Refrain From Anti-state Narratives, Focus On National Unity
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The spokesperson for the Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Kousar Kazmi Saturday called on the PTI to promote national unity and constructive dialogue to combat terrorism, rather than spreading anti-state narratives.
In an interview with a Private news channel, Spokesperson urged the PTI leadership to prioritize national unity and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, rather than engaging in anti-state rhetoric.
He criticized PTI leadership for their silence on terrorism, stating that not a single word of condolence has come from them, adding, PTI should avoid spreading enemy-based narratives and instead focus on promoting national unity to combat terrorism.
Kazmi emphasized the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism, but PTI's actions are seen as undermining national unity.
Responding to a query, Syed Kousar Kazmi highlighted the Pakistan Muslim League leadership's efforts in the power sector.
He stated that the leadership is taking bold, historic steps with a milestone decision to decrease power prices being a significant move.
This decision is expected to have a positive impact on the country's economy and citizens' lives, he added.
Kazmi also credited Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif for their efforts in rescuing the economy.
He highlighted their leadership and vision in implementing policies that have promoted economic stability and growth.
Kazmi emphasized that their initiatives have had a positive impact on the country's economy, citing their efforts to boost investment, infrastructure development and job creation.
Syed Kousar further praised Maryum Nawaz Sharif's leadership and initiatives, highlighting her efforts to improve education, agriculture, healthcare and infrastructure in Punjab.
Her programs aim to promote social welfare, women empowerment and economic growth, reflecting her commitment to uplifting the lives of Punjabis, he added.
