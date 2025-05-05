KP accelerates digital transformation under CM; police, KPBOIT ink MoU for automation

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has taken a major leap forward in its digital transformation agenda with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the KP Information Technology Board and the Police Department for the automation of public-facing police services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has taken a major leap forward in its digital transformation agenda with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the KP Information Technology Board and the Police Department for the automation of public-facing police services.

A special signing ceremony was held here on Monday at the Chief Minister’s House, where CM Gandapur served as the chief guest.

The event was attended by key cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, senior government officials, and students.

Under the newly signed MoU, several public services will be digitized, including police character certificates, foreigner registration, tenant and domestic worker registration, real-time traffic updates, missing persons reports, and recruitment updates.

Additionally, internal police processes such as legal case management, financial systems, procurement, training modules, and biometric attendance will also be automated.

A wide range of citizen-focused digital services are also part of the program, such as hotel check-in verification (Hotel Eye App), contact tracing (Rabta App), phone tracking (Find My Cell), e-ticketing, welfare services, SOS alerts, and Interpol coordination.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also inaugurated two new Citizen Facilitation Centers in Dera Ismail Khan and Swat. With this addition, five out of the province’s seven divisional headquarters now have operational centers, with work underway in the remaining areas.

These centers will provide 26 different public services under one roof, including issuance of domicile, birth and death certificates, arms licenses, land transfer approvals, building map approvals, water connections, and vehicle registrations—eliminating the need for citizens to visit multiple offices.

Speaking at the event, CM Gandapur emphasized the critical importance of digitization in modern governance.

“We launched a comprehensive digitization initiative across all departments immediately after assuming office. We are digitizing not just public services but also administrative systems to improve efficiency and transparency,” he said.

He highlighted that the reforms are being guided by the KP Digital Roadmap 2030 and that a significant portion of public services are already available online. “Our goal is to ensure transparency, save time and resources, and make service delivery easier and more respectful for the people.”

Gandapur also revealed that due to efficient digital monitoring, the province has generated an additional Rs. 250 billion in revenue. “We are actively pursuing IT-based solutions in line with the vision of our founding chairman, Imran Khan, to maximize convenience for the people.”

He called the automation of police services a “revolutionary step” and noted that KP is the first province in Pakistan to undertake such comprehensive digitization of police functions. “This move will significantly enhance the operational capacity of the police force,” he added.

CM Gandapur acknowledged that KP, despite being on the front lines in the fight against terrorism, had lacked a Safe City project. “We have now initiated the Safe City project, focusing on sensitive districts including the southern belt, with plans to extend it province-wide.”

The CM concluded by commending all departments for their swift and effective efforts in digitization.