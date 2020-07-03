KP achieves 54 percent recovery of corona patients; Govt sets up corona dedicated hospital: Ajmal Wazir

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has setup the first ever corona dedicated diagnostic and treatment hospital in Nishtarabad area of the provincial capital having all facilities and services for coronaviru infected patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has setup the first ever corona dedicated diagnostic and treatment hospital in Nishtarabad area of the provincial capital having all facilities and services for coronaviru infected patients.

KP Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir told the media here Friday that on the special directive of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the hospital was set up with an initial capacity of 58 beds in wards, 5 ICU and 17 High Dependency Unit beds all equipped with oxygen facilities.

He said the beds capacity would be extended to 110, adding that at present a team of 105 members of expert doctors, paramedic staff, nurses and others has been deployed to the hospital.

He said the hospital was having coronavirus diagnostic labs for which the government would provide 15,000 testing kits.

Ajmal said that it was a very welcoming sign the KP has achieved a recovery ratio of 54 percent in recent days, adding that with more effective measures including smart lockdown and disease would be contained.

He urged masses to support the efforts of the government and frontline heroes and adopt all precautionary and preventive measures and strictly follow the SOPs in the fight against the pandemic.