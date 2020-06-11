UrduPoint.com
KP Achieves Capacity To Conduct 3,000 Corona Tests Daily

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:46 PM

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved the capacity to conduct 3,000 corona tests daily

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved the capacity to conduct 3,000 corona tests daily.

In a message on twitter, he said people could call on 1700 for free corona test.

Rapid Response Team of Health Department would visit their homes to collect specimen.

He urged people to adopt precautionary measures and follow approved standard operating procedure to contain the virus from spreading, Radio Pakistan reported.

