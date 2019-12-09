KP achieves highest revenue growth in last one year: Finance Minister

KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that the Khyber Pakthunkhwa province achieved the highest revenue growth across Pakistan during last one year that enabled the KP Govternment to plan a record development outlay larger than Sindh province and almost equal to Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that the Khyber Pakthunkhwa province achieved the highest revenue growth across Pakistan during last one year that enabled the KP Govternment to plan a record development outlay larger than Sindh province and almost equal to Punjab.

Outlining one year performance of the provincial finance department here at a press briefing on Monday, the Finance Minister flanked byKP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai and DG KP Reveue Authority (KPRA)Tahir Aurakzai, said that KPRA achieved record 48 percent revenue growth in last one year which has no precedence in the entire country.The KPRA will soon issue its annual report showing the upward revenue growth it achieved in the province. To ensure transparency and quality, the Finance Minister said we released the budget documents in all regional languages for convenience of the people.He said that he would issue the white paper in month time showing the usage of the public money so that the people should know about it. We want to transform the provincial finance into the national media.The economic steps provided us a space to make allocations for the key sectors that will develop the provincial economy. He told that cut has been imposed on all the CM directives relating to the development projects as now expenditures would be ensured across the board.

He said that average allocations have been increased by 25percent he said adding annual development program has been completely revamped.Throw forward liabilities have been reduced by Rs203billion. The throw forward liabilities has been reduced from6.0 to 3.8 per year�The rise in retirement age period from 60 to 63 for the government employees will effect Rs 95 billion for the current fiscal. He defended that increase in retirement age of the employees saying it would have lasting impact on the over economic situation of the province in years to come. He claimed that thousands of jobs would be created with adoption of this policy. He argued that the Federal government should also follow this policy.He maintained that development space shrink due to rise in budget for the salaries and pension, therefore we have to give up this policy and concentrate on measures to create more space for development program.The throw forward liabilities have reached to 548 billion in 2018-19 which Rs319billion in 2015-16 and 107 billion in 2012-13. We have turned around the provincial economy within one year.To a question he said some unpopular decisions were taken to put the economy on right track and added that in some cases unpopular decisions have edge over the popular decisions.