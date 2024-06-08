KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary of Home Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed accompanied by Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Hamid Rehman on Saturday paid an in-depth visit to Central Jail Haripur, aimed to review the ongoing skills programs designed for prisoners.

Upon their arrival, a smartly turned-out prisons police contingent presented them guard of honor.

Jail Superintendent Umair Khan provided a comprehensive briefing on the jail's history, current conditions, reform initiatives, skill development programs, and the challenges faced by the institution.

The delegation inspected various facilities and programs dedicated to enhancing inmates' skills. These included a woodcraft center, beadwork workshop, carpet-making program, fish farm, agricultural farm, tailoring, and an electrical workshop.

The Additional Chief Secretary commended the jail administration for their efforts in making prisoners skilled and productive.

He pledged to address key issues such as the implementation of a solar power project, providing incentives for diploma courses, and the establishment of a firing range.