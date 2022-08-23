KP Addl Secy visits Excise and Taxation Office

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation Department Musharraf Khan Marwat on Tuesday visited the office of Excise and Taxation Department in Dera Ismail Khan and inspected the facilities being provided to the public.

During the visit, he was briefed by Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Dera Engineer Asghar Khan Wazir about the functioning of different sections in the office including record room, computer room, number plate section, revenue section and others. The additional secretary was also briefed about the performance of the department, the facilities provided to the public and revenue collection.

Additional Secretary Marwat expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the performance of Excise and Taxation Dera at the local level.

He assured the officials of Excise and Taxation Department, Dera, that more resources would be provided to the Excise and Taxation Department at the government level to speed up revenue collection.

It may be mentioned here that the additional secretary, on the special instructions of Secretary Excise and Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Haider Iqbal, was visiting the Excise and Taxation offices in Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak and Bannu.