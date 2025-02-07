KP Adds Free OPD Service To Sehat Card
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide free OPD (Outpatient Department) services to underprivileged patients.
As part of the initiative, the government has expanded the Sehat Sahulat Card program to include free OPD services.
Speaking on the matter, Provincial Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali stated that the OPD service under the Sehat Sahulat Card will be gradually extended to other districts.
Initially, he said free OPD services would be launched in four districts, including Mardan, Malakand, Kohat, and Chitral.
Under this scheme, indigent patients will receive free medicines, diagnostic tests, and other medical facilities at both government and private hospitals.
He further emphasized that transparency in the Sehat Sahulat Card program has resulted in monthly savings of PKR 1 billion.
Sources indicate that the German government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 billion to support the free OPD service.
