KP adds over 1100 more beds for coronavirus patients: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has further enhanced the accommodation capacity of hospitals to cope with the third wave of coronavirus by adding over 1100 more beds at different hospitals.

Currently 1590 coronavirus patients were under treatment at various hospitals while the virus prevalence ratio remained at 10.6 the other day, said Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in a tweet message on Friday.

He said the coronavirus situation was not satisfactory and giving a count of patients he said the number of active cases in the province was 10521.

He said 895 patients were under treatment at High Dependency Units (HDU) while 544 at bed oxygen and 151 at ICUs, of which 76 were on ventilators. He informed that during the third wave of coronavirus 1129 new beds were added to cope with the growing number of coronavirus patients.

With 663 new high-flow oxygen beds the capacity of hospitals in handling the coronavirus patents has been doubled. Likewise, he said 455 low-flow oxygen and 11 IC beds were added for coronavirus patients.