KP Administration Firms To Make Entire Population Vaccinated Against Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

KP administration firms to make entire population vaccinated against corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday accelerated activities to vaccinate entire population against infectious corona disease, said Director General.

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz, all the deputy commissioners started carrying out inspections and monitoring of vaccination drives in all basic health units and district headquarters hospitals on daily basis.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ashfaq Khan visited different educational institutes, religious seminaries and bus terminals and inspected vaccination activities by ensuring vaccination of all the commuters traveling in public transport.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Kohstan Lower, Syed Saiful islam Shah held a performance review meeting and directed concerned quarters to ensure vaccination of maximum population to stop further spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Altaf Ahmed Shiekh visited District Headquarters and reviewed the vaccination process. Later he also inspected vaccination campaigns at Thana Bazara and directed staff to speed up vaccinating general public so that corona could be controlled.

