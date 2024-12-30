KP Advisor For Action Against Illegal Parking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:57 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Under the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption Mossadeq Abbasi, the Anti-Corruption establishment has taken action against illegal parking around private hospitals in Hayatabad Phase Five.
According to a statement issued here in Monday, the CM's aide received complaints of illegal parking near private hospitals in Hayatabad Phase Five and took notice of the issue.
Following the instructions Director Anti-Corruption KP Siddique Anjum along with the team made a surprise visit to illegal parking in Hayatabad.
He wrote to the director general of Peshawar Development Authority to immediately terminate the contract of private parking and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on illegal parking by the PDA staff.
