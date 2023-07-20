KP Advisor stresses for upgrading facilities at Girl Guides Association KP Chapter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Advisor for sports and Youth Affairs Matiullah Marwat Thursday stressed the need for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, enabling young girls to develop leadership skills and participate in voluntary activities in a better way.

"The provision of resources in accordance with contemporary requirements will give young women the opportunity to learn and improve their leadership skills, allowing them to make a place at the national and international levels, said the Advisor during his visit to PGGA, Peshawar.

Marwat lauded PGGA for playing an important role in empowering young girls by providing them with a safe space so that young women can actively participate in activities for a better future with confidence.

President PGGA KP Faiza Babar, Regional Commissioner Farah Tariq, and Girl Guides welcomed the Advisor where he reviewed the building and facilities of Girl Guides House.

Pakistan Girl Guides Association is the largest voluntary Movement for girls and young women in Pakistan. The Association is protected and incorporated by Ordinance No. XLIV of 1960 by the Government of Pakistan.