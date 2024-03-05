KP AG, Eight AAGs Send Resignations To KP Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Javed and eight Additional Advocate Generals on Tuesday sent their resignations to the Governor.
Those who sent their resignations included Daniyal Chamkani, Nisar, Saqib, Asif, Umar Farooq, Sultan, Mubasher and Javed Akhtar, sources.
APP/adi-Ijaz/excl
Recent Stories
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ration Bags to be distributed among deserving families by Mar 207 minutes ago
-
PED Secy visits Rescue Sargodha station7 minutes ago
-
4 illegal arm holders arrested7 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 101.1 m from defaulters17 minutes ago
-
Kite seller among three held in DI Khan17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner starts distribution of ration17 minutes ago
-
KPFS&HFA team conduct operations in DI Khan27 minutes ago
-
Robbery-murder suspect arrested27 minutes ago
-
1803 power pilferers caught in Mepco circle27 minutes ago
-
Murree admin starts supply of Ramazan Negheban ration package37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs seize gold ornaments worth millions at Karachi Airport37 minutes ago
-
Again crackdown on riders without helmets47 minutes ago