KP AG, eight AAGs send resignations to KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Javed and eight Additional Advocate Generals on Tuesday sent their resignations to the Governor.

Those who sent their resignations included Daniyal Chamkani, Nisar, Saqib, Asif, Umar Farooq, Sultan, Mubasher and Javed Akhtar, sources.

